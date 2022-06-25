Sara Bay Financial Purchases 458 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.5% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after acquiring an additional 687,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,021,000 after acquiring an additional 273,693 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,825 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $117.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $111.48 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $344.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

