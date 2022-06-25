Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.75

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.75 and traded as low as $3.86. Schmitt Industries shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 1,589 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Schmitt Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $15.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Schmitt Industries ( NASDAQ:SMIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative return on equity of 209.36% and a negative net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schmitt Industries stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of Schmitt Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMIT)

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.

