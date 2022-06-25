Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $135.84

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.84 and traded as low as $122.75. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $122.94, with a volume of 1,325 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.02.
About Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF)
