Schroder Japan Growth Fund (LON:SJG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $198.16

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 198.16 ($2.43) and traded as low as GBX 192.09 ($2.35). Schroder Japan Growth Fund shares last traded at GBX 195 ($2.39), with a volume of 56,398 shares.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 198.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 203.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The company has a market cap of £238.05 million and a PE ratio of 14.77.
About Schroder Japan Growth Fund (LON:SJG)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Japan Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Japan Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.