Schroder Japan Growth Fund (LON:SJG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $198.16

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 198.16 ($2.43) and traded as low as GBX 192.09 ($2.35). Schroder Japan Growth Fund shares last traded at GBX 195 ($2.39), with a volume of 56,398 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 198.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 203.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The company has a market cap of £238.05 million and a PE ratio of 14.77.

Get Schroder Japan Growth Fund alerts:

About Schroder Japan Growth Fund (LON:SJG)

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Japan Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Japan Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.