Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Cut by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

SCHB opened at $45.73 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.31.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

