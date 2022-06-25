Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.73.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEE. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,602 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,961 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 824.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after purchasing an additional 492,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,042,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SEE opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $53.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

