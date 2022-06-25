Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.40. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $12.97 EPS.

GTLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.33.

NYSE GTLS opened at $164.18 on Friday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in Chart Industries by 34.4% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 25,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Chart Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Chart Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Chart Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,031,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

