SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $6.60 on Friday. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88. The company has a market cap of $242.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.29.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,874,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at $6,427,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in SeaSpine by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,190,000 after purchasing an additional 499,750 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 374,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 277,996 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 159,926 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

