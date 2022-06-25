SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.70, but opened at $12.19. SecureWorks shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 201 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 22,538 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $239,578.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 590,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,459.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCWX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.00.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at $225,000. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

