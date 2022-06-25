Seelaus Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.9% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 123,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Pfizer by 51.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 489,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,323,000 after acquiring an additional 165,174 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 44,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 14.5% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.21. The firm has a market cap of $289.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

