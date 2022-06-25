ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,721 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFBS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 113.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after acquiring an additional 153,336 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 120.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 193.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

SFBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $77.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.50. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.28 and a 52-week high of $97.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 46.29%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 251,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,174,131.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irma Loya Tuder purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,669. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares (Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.