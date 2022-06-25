Severfield (LON:SFR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $67.20

Shares of Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.20 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.77). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 63 ($0.77), with a volume of 53,316 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of £195.01 million and a PE ratio of 12.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 65.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.20.

Get Severfield alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.20. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.58%.

In other news, insider Alun Hughes Griffiths acquired 10,000 shares of Severfield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £6,300 ($7,716.81).

Severfield Company Profile (LON:SFR)

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and India. It manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.