Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $147.35

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147.35 ($1.80) and traded as high as GBX 152.40 ($1.87). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.84), with a volume of 52,017 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 147.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 137.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of £75 million and a PE ratio of 6.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

In related news, insider Terry Boot acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £37,750 ($46,239.59).

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 410 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

