Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $122.15

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.15 and traded as low as $106.50. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $108.64, with a volume of 609 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAWF. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 185.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

