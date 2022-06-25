Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.81.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.00 ($18.95) to €15.70 ($16.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. HSBC raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €14.00 ($14.74) to €11.00 ($11.58) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.05 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:GCTAF opened at $18.20 on Friday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.