SIG (LON:SHI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.14

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.14 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.36). SIG shares last traded at GBX 30.55 ($0.37), with a volume of 609,418 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 40.14. The firm has a market cap of £360.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.50.

In other news, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 50,000 shares of SIG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £19,500 ($23,885.35). Also, insider Steve Francis acquired 48,685 shares of SIG stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £19,960.85 ($24,449.84).

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist insulation and building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

