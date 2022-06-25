SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.99

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.99 and traded as low as $7.04. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 29,158 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $44.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08.

SigmaTron International ( NASDAQ:SGMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.68 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SigmaTron International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMA)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

