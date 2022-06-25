SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.99

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.99 and traded as low as $7.04. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 29,158 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $44.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SigmaTron International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMA)
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
