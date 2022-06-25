Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Stock Price Down 20%

Shares of Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Rating) were down 20% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 574,966 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 191,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04.
Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile (CVE:SSE)
