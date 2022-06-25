SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.
SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.06).
SIL opened at C$8.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.20. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$7.84 and a 52-week high of C$12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.86.
About SilverCrest Metals (Get Rating)
SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.