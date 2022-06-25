SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.84. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SITE. StockNews.com started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.86.

SITE opened at $126.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $108.77 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 25,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $2,599,310.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

