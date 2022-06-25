Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,294.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS stock opened at $98.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.91. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $197.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

