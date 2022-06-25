Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $841.47

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 841.47 ($10.31) and traded as low as GBX 832 ($10.19). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 832 ($10.19), with a volume of 86,592 shares changing hands.

SMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($13.23) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.70) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,053 ($12.90).

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 841.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 796.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 260.00.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.