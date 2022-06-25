Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.85 Per Share

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the company will earn $3.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Smurfit Kappa Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share.

SMFKY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from €60.00 ($63.16) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from €57.18 ($60.19) to €56.03 ($58.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.52.

Shares of SMFKY stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.44. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $60.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.21%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

