Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sonoco Products in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sonoco Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.38 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Shares of SON stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.97, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -502.55%.

In other news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

