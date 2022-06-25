Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stock Position Reduced by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Sony Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Sony Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.94 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

