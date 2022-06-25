S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Increased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,266 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,825,000 after acquiring an additional 700,082 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,336,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,428,000 after acquiring an additional 395,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $341.66 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.50. The company has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.60.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.