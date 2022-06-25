SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.23

Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $1.10. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 26,464 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.23.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.99 million during the quarter. SPAR Group had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%.

In related news, Director Robert G/ Brown sold 100,000 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,691,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,690.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPAR Group stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,194 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.39% of SPAR Group worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

