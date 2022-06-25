SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Cut by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,071,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,385,000 after purchasing an additional 27,320 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,483,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 292,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $315.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.45. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $296.39 and a 1 year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

