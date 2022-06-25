SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,244,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,716,000 after purchasing an additional 248,473 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,729,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,355 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,608,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,337 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,620,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,120,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,808,000 after purchasing an additional 280,912 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $32.04.

