Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $148.24

Shares of Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.24 ($1.82) and traded as low as GBX 128 ($1.57). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 134.50 ($1.65), with a volume of 19,217 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of £61.19 million and a P/E ratio of 14.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 145.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 148.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.26.
About Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY)
