Spring Capital Management LLC Has $7.03 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Spring Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 5.7% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $182.29 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

