Stantec (TSE:STN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.40

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$63.40 and traded as low as C$55.50. Stantec shares last traded at C$56.06, with a volume of 110,720 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STN. CIBC increased their target price on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$74.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.40. The company has a market cap of C$6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.22.

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 3.3999999 EPS for the current year.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.60, for a total transaction of C$636,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,905,827.20.

Stantec Company Profile (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

