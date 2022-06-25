Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,362 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $78.11 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.35. The stock has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.