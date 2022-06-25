Steven A. Webster Purchases 25,000 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) Director Steven A. Webster purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $218,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,208 shares in the company, valued at $865,093.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OII opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.46. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $992.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.99.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $446.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OII. Cowen set a $15.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

