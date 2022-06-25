Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,271 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,496 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.12% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $300,008.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,251.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $58.06 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.20.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 23.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

