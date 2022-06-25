StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.86. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $6.12.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Energy Focus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
