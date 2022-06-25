StockNews.com Downgrades Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) to Hold

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

IMMR stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.73. Immersion has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 16.47%.

In related news, insider William C. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 432,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,181.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William C. Martin purchased 50,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 422,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,593.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immersion by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 144,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 25,363 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 486,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

