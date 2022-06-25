StockNews.com Downgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) to Hold

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.43.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $612.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $640.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $642.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $536.08 and a twelve month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 5,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.10, for a total transaction of $3,687,705.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,186,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total transaction of $2,049,088.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,809,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $15,319,478 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

