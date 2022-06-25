StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered FONAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of FONR opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $101.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.83. FONAR has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $19.32.

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 10.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FONAR in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FONAR by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FONAR by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in FONAR by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in FONAR by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

