StockNews.com Upgrades Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) to “Buy”

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EDR. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 33.44.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

EDR opened at 21.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 21.77 and a 200-day moving average of 27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,193.19 and a beta of 1.04. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 17.42 and a 12-month high of 35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.31 by 0.42. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of 1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total value of 7,690,824.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,768,764 shares in the company, valued at 34,703,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 30,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.25, for a total transaction of 593,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 895,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 677,295 shares of company stock worth $13,429,991. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.