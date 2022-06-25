StockNews.com Upgrades PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) to “Strong-Buy”

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $44.52 on Friday. PC Connection has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $54.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.65.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $788.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $111,202.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,125,912 shares in the company, valued at $92,817,317.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 31,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,222 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PC Connection by 19.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in PC Connection by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 152,809 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in PC Connection by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

