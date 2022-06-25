StockNews.com Upgrades Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) to Buy

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Silicom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ SILC opened at $34.06 on Friday. Silicom has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.53 million, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Silicom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Silicom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 534,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in Silicom by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 494,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Silicom by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 58,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Silicom by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

