StockNews.com Upgrades Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) to “Hold”

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

NYSE:WOR opened at $46.39 on Friday. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.85.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $457,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Worthington Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Worthington Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,939,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Worthington Industries by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 128,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 45,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

