S&U (LON:SUS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,500.52

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,500.52 ($30.63) and traded as low as GBX 2,076.97 ($25.44). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,100 ($25.72), with a volume of 1,214 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,660 ($32.58) price objective on shares of S&U in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
The firm has a market cap of £255.17 million and a PE ratio of 6.72. The company has a current ratio of 36.94, a quick ratio of 36.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,331.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,500.52.
In other news, insider Christopher Redford sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,506 ($30.70), for a total transaction of £30,072 ($36,834.88).
About S&U (LON:SUS)
S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.
