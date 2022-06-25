S&U (LON:SUS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,500.52

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,500.52 ($30.63) and traded as low as GBX 2,076.97 ($25.44). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,100 ($25.72), with a volume of 1,214 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,660 ($32.58) price objective on shares of S&U in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The firm has a market cap of £255.17 million and a PE ratio of 6.72. The company has a current ratio of 36.94, a quick ratio of 36.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,331.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,500.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 57 ($0.70) per share. This is a positive change from S&U’s previous dividend of $36.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. S&U’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

In other news, insider Christopher Redford sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,506 ($30.70), for a total transaction of £30,072 ($36,834.88).

About S&U (LON:SUS)

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

