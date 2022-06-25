Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.71

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.71 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.54). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 44 ($0.54), with a volume of 27,653 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 6.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95.

In other Surface Transforms news, insider Ian Cleminson acquired 102,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £50,005.97 ($61,251.80).

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

