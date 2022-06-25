Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.67.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $85.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

