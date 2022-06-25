TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) rose 12.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 138,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,160,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Several research firms recently commented on TAL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CICC Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.03.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $541.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,904,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

