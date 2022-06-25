TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Sees Large Volume Increase

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 35,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,353,681 shares.The stock last traded at $51.83 and had previously closed at $51.40.

TRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. TC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 328.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 42,228 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 199.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

