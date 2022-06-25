Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.72.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,514,000 after acquiring an additional 829,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,851,000 after acquiring an additional 318,294 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $318,590,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,036,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,367,000 after acquiring an additional 262,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $31.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

