Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.36

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.36 and traded as high as C$37.25. Tecsys shares last traded at C$36.50, with a volume of 17,307 shares traded.

TCS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tecsys in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$531.55 million and a PE ratio of 135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

